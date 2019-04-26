North Fork Tv Festival,Â Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Team Up for Science + Tech Television Script Competition

The North Fork TV Festival announces the inaugural Alfred P. Sloan Science + Tech Pilot Script Competition, which aims to encourage screenwriters to create more realistic and compelling stories about Science and technology and to challenge existing stereotypes about scientists and engineers in the popular imagination.

The festival invites writers to submit pilot scripts for a television series rooted in Science and technology. A panel of independent judges will select a script, and award-winning director Elias Plagianos will work with the creators and turn the script into a pilot, supported by a grant from the prestigious Sloan Foundation. The pilot will then premiere at this year's star-studded festival.

Submissions open Friday, April 26, 2019 and close on Friday, May 27, 2019. Scripts cannot include Science fiction or fantasy, must be between 15 and 48 pages in length and can be submitted at https://www.northfork.tv/submit-a-script/ .

The panel of independent judges will include accomplished television professionals as well as noted scientists and technologists. In evaluating competitor scripts, they will prioritize unique, character-driven material ending with a cliffhanger or twist that invites a series.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for the launch of this year's Science + Tech Pilot Script Competition," said North Fork TV Festival founder Noah Doyle. "Our festival is dedicated to discovering and fostering new and emerging artists. We are excited to view the submissions and facilitate the growth of rising creators."



"We are delighted to partner with the North Fork TV Festival to support the most talented writers who integrate Science and technology themes or characters into episodic storytelling, " said Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director at the Sloan Foundation. "From CSI to Silicon Valley, from Numb3rs to Halt and Catch Fire-and from drama to comedy and every genre in between-science and technology offer a goldmine for the golden age of television writing."

The two-day festival will also feature this year's Canopy Award winner, in-depth industry panels, screenings of independent television pilots, a wonderful children's program, and parties both nights.

In previous years, the North Fork TV Festival has hosted the New York premiere of Emil Pinnock's pilot "Up North," which was recently acquired by Entertainment Studios, and the global premiere of the pilot "Greenport," which has since played in additional festivals across the country. The festival has also welcomed noted actors Chris Noth, Bridget Moynihan, Aida Turturro and others.

Festival passes will be available for purchase in the coming weeks at https://northfork.tv/ . Tickets for individual programs will go on sale at a later date.





