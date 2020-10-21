Noah Wyle, Joe Mantegna & More Will Present at the 7th Annual LMGI Awards

Spike Lee, Christopher McQuarrie, Gary Sinise and Veronique Vowell will be honored.

The 7TH ANNUAL LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

AWARDS celebrating "2020 Vision: We See It First," will honor Spike Lee, Christopher McQuarrie, Gary Sinise and Veronique Vowell. The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support "above and beyond" during the production process.



Oscar-winning director Spike Lee, whose films have reflected significant cultural and historical content with the highest quality, will receive the acclaimed LMGI Trailblazer Award honoring the groundbreaking Spectrum of Lee's extraordinary award-winning work over the past three decades.

Christopher McQuarrie, acclaimed producer, director and Academy Award®-winning writer, will receive this year's Eva Monley Award, which recognizes and honors industry members who support the vision of location professionals. Emmy®-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Gary Sinise will receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award for establishing the Gary Sinise Foundation with the mission to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, Gold Star families and those in need.

Veteran Location Manager Veronique Vowell will receive this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. Presenters include Noah Wyle, Tim Williams, Joe Mantegna, Damaris Lewis, Sylvia Hoeks, Jim Cashman, Graham McTavish, Edgar Wright, Blair Underwood & more. For a list of 2020 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.

