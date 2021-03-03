Niecy Nash to Host the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that out actress and producer Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. GLAAD also announced the awards ceremony will stream on GLAAD's YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The virtual ceremony will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET. The awards will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu until the end of June.

"I am so thrilled to be hosting this year's GLAAD Media Awards, honoring the LGBTQ stories and images that change the world by growing acceptance and understanding," said Niecy Nash. "My wife Jessica and I are still thriving in newlywed bliss, and I'm looking forward to bringing that love and joy to GLAAD's biggest night. Be ready for a surprise or two!"

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka.

GLAAD is also working with TikTok on a special recognition titled "TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year," which is highlighting the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. Today, GLAAD & TikTok announced the creators nominated for the recognition, including: Denise & Ebony (@team2moms), Kyne (@onlinekyne), Crissa Jackson (@crissa_ace), Chris Olsen (@olsennchris), Ian Paget (@ianpaget_), Josh Helfgott (@joshhelfgott), Ve'ondre Mitchell (@veondre), Austin Chiang, MD MPH (@austinchiangmd), and Christine Marshall (@chrissycanthearyou). Until March 12, fans can vote for their favorite by visiting www.glaad.org/tiktok . The winner will be announced the night of the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony.

Niecy Nash is a multi-talented Emmy®-winning producer and three-time-nominated actress. Her multifaceted career includes roles in HBO's Getting On, which earned her two Emmy nominations, Netflix's limited Ava DuVernay series, When They See Us (which earned her a third Emmy nomination and an NAACP Image Award), based on the exonerated Central Park Five, FOX's Scream Queens, Showtime's MASTERS OF SEX and TV Land's The Soul Man. Nash currently headlines TNT's drama, Claws. She has also expanded her repertoire to include directing.

Additionally, Nash is developing various television and film projects through her own production company, Chocolate Chick, Inc. In her rare spare time, she is devoted to church and participating at charitable functions in support of causes that are close to her heart, including the prevention and awareness of HIV/AIDS, breast cancer, school violence, and domestic abuse, among others. In July 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Nash with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate her career.

GLAAD announced 198 nominees in 28 categories. This year, several categories increased from five to ten worthy nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres. For a full list of nominees, visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees.

Each year, GLAAD presents non-competitive Special Recognition Awards to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories. For the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD is presenting Special Recognition honors to eight media projects that spotlighted diverse segments of the LGBTQ community in innovative ways. The eight media projects include: After Forever (Amazon), Deadline's New Hollywood Podcast, Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records), Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment), Out (Pixar/Disney+), Razor Tongue (YouTube), "The Son" Little America (Apple TV+), and Jesse & Joy's "Love (Es Nuestro Idioma)."

Last year, the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards was virtual for the first time, hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere. The ceremony featured special performances from Chloe x Halle, Shea Diamond, and Ben Platt. Among award recipients included Lil Nas X, Pose, Schitt's Creek, Booksmart, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, Raquel Willis, Ryan O'Connell, and more.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. GLAAD is also grateful to: Official Sponsor TikTok; Titanium Sponsors Bud Light and Starz; Platinum Sponsors Amazon Studios, Hallmark Channel, MGM/Orion Pictures, Netflix, Sheppard Mullin, and Sony Pictures Entertainment; and Gold Sponsor Nickelodeon. For more information on how to become a corporate sponsor, please visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards.