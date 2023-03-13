Nicky Youre Shares Found From Netflix's THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT

Fresh off the heels of his latest single "Shut Me Up", 23-year-old indie-pop artist Nicky Youre has released his new song "Found" from the Netflix animated film THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT. Written by 14-time Academy Award-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, "Found" arrives alongside an animated lyric video that offers a sneak peek of the film premiering March 17.

In speaking about "Found," Nicky says: "I've always wanted to be a part of a movie somehow. So, when I got asked to sing a song written by the Diane Warren in an animated movie (my favorite type of movie), the answer was a quick and easy yes. I think lyrically, the song felt like something that I would potentially write myself, so I was able to connect to it in that way.

I also pushed myself to hit notes that I hadn't tried to hit before towards the end of this song. There were a couple moments while recording it that I said out loud 'I didn't know I could do that.' I couldn't be happier to be a part of this wonderful movie and I hope people give it a watch on March 17!"

Diane Warren, who has won a Grammy, Emmy, two Golden Globe awards, and three consecutive BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS for Songwriter of the Year, adds: "When I wrote the song 'Found' for THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT, I wanted to write a song about how good it feels to find your family, whoever that is and whoever understands and loves you. Those are the ones you need to find and who you want to be found by."

"Found" marks Nicky's third offering of new music since his breakout hit, RIAA-certified Platinum smash "Sunroof," which spent 11 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 (peaked at #4), was the most heard song on US radio in 2022, and made various year-end lists including Billboard's 'Best 100 Songs of 2022' and Los Angeles Times' '100 Best Songs (of 2022).'

Nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award, 2023 is already proving to be another exciting year for the singer/songwriter. Nicky recently announced his first-ever headline shows at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge, which is already sold-out, and New York's Baby's All Right on March 30 and April 18, respectively. Tickets are on sale now, visit here for more information.

Watch the new lyric video here:

About Nicky Youre:

Harnessing the infectious energy of sticky melodies and relatable lyrics, 23-year-old Nicky Youre, is putting smiles on fans' faces one song at a time. The Indie pop, southern California native, is creating a body of work that is sure to be a staple on people's playlists, as its inherent feel-good vibes uplift fans and stick with them throughout their day.

Nicky Youre's disarming authenticity and genuine excitement has already connected with fans across the country. His breakout single, "Sunroof," solidified itself as one of 2022's songs of the summer by catapulting its way into the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 for 11 consecutive weeks (peaked at #4).

With over 650M streams worldwide and an EP of remixes featuring Thomas Rhett, Manuel Turizo, 24kGoldn, and Loud Luxury, the track spent multiple weeks atop Pop and Hot AC radio formats. Earning Nicky his first nomination at the 2022 MTV VMA's for 'Song of the Summer,' the success of "Sunroof" also saw the star make his television debut with a performance on The TODAY Show.

Signed to Columbia Records in partnership with Thirty Knots Records, the young up-and-coming star has made quite the splash. Following a performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and nominations for iHeart Radio and Kids' Choice Awards, Nicky Youre is looking to leave his mark as he gears up to release more music throughout 2023 led by his catchy new single "Shut Me Up."

About Diane Warren

Diane Warren is one of modern music's most celebrated songwriters. She has penned nine #1 and thirty-two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, is tied for having written the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001.

She is an Honorary Oscar recipient and has received 14 Academy Award nominations, is a Grammy winner with 15 nominations, Emmy winner and two-time Golden Globe award winner whose songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures. She is also the sole owner of her publishing company Realsongs, the most successful female-owned and operated business in the music industry.

She is the recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In summer 2021, Warren released her debut album Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol (Di-Namic/BMG), which included featured guest performances such as Jon Batiste, Carlos Santana, Rita Ora, Maren Morris, John Legend, and Jimmie Allen to name a few. She most recently wrote the original song "Applause" performed by Sofia Carson for the feature film Tell It Like a Woman for which she was Oscar nominated.

Diane Warren was selected to receive an Honorary Oscar as voted by the Academy's Board of Governors. She is the first songwriter to receive an Honorary Oscar, which was presented at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards in November 2022.

Warren wrote the original song "Gonna Be You," which is performed by icons Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry for the feature film 80 For Brady starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, which opened in theaters on February 3, 2023.