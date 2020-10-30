Nickelodeon Announces Season Two of ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Returning with an all-new midnight society.

Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark?, the beloved horror anthology series, returns with an all-new Midnight Society. In season two (six episodes), this new group of kids tell a terrifying tale about a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by an all-new villain named the Shadowman. Produced by ACE Entertainment, ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? premieres in 2021 on Nickelodeon.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (The Astronauts, Wonder); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child's Play, iZombie); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog, A Gift to Cherish); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five, Andi Mack).

Season one of the reimagined limited series, which aired across three hour-long episodes in October 2019, saw a different Midnight Society group of kids enter the Carnival of Doom to face off against its evil ringmaster, Mr. Tophat. All three parts ranked as the most co-viewed (among adults 18-49 watching with a kid 6-11) show on broadcast and TV each week and was the number-one live-action series on cable TV in all kids' demos (2-11, 6-11 and tweens 9-14).

All three parts of ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? season one will air back-to-back on Friday, Oct. 30, beginning at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers and Paul Kim as co-producer. Jeff Wadlow (Fantasy Island, Truth or Dare) serves as executive producer and the primary director for the series. The season is written by JT Billings (Beware That Girl, Charming), who also serves are co-executive producer and showrunner.

One of the Nickelodeon's most iconic series from the '90s, the original ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid's perspective. ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK? is owned by DHX and was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are also executive producers on the project.

Watch a promo here:

