Nick Offerman and Rob Lowe Share PARKS AND REC Memories on LITERALLY! WITH ROB LOWE

They talk about Amy Poehler, Mike Schur, and more.

Nick Offerman and Rob Lowe share Parks & Rec stories about meeting Sam Elliott and Bill Murray, Amy Poehler's professionalism, Mike Schur's naming obsession, and more on this week's "Literally! With Rob Lowe." Plus, Nick and Rob trade Ted Levine (Buffalo Bill in Silence Of The Lambs) stories.

Rob and actor/writer/woodworker Nick Offerman discuss their Midwestern roots, Nick's time coming up on the Chicago stage, the specificity of character names on Parks & Recreation, and the importance of being present. Plus: we learn what it took to achieve Ron Swanson's iconic hairdo.

Rob Lowe's iconic career spans four decades in film, television, and theatre. He is also an acclaimed author. Lowe has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS in which he won two. He has starred in the '80s classics St. Elmo's Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, as well as television classics such as "The West Wing" and "Parks and Recreation." Lowe's incredibly diverse career also includes scene-stealing work in Behind Candelabra, Austin Powers, and Tommy Boy. He just wrapped Christmas in the Wild for Netflix with Kristen Davis and was recently seen in and directed a remake of the four-time Academy Award-nominated film, The Bad Seed. Most recently, FOX announced Lowe as host and producer of "Mental Samurai," the thrilling new competition series and first-ever obstacle course for the mind that will air during the 2018-19 season. He is also currently in London shooting ITV's six-part series "Wild Bill," playing the high-flying, American cop Bill Hixon who is appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force. Lowe has been married to designer Sheryl Lowe since 1991. They have two sons, Matthew and Johnowen, who attend Loyola Law School and Stanford University respectively.

