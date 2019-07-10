Newcomver Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Cast as Lead in Mindy Kaling's Netflix Comedy Series

Newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been cast as the lead role of 'Devi' in the untitled Netflix Kaling/Fisher project.

Ramakrishnan will play Devi, the lead role in the Untitled Kaling/Fisher Project. She was selected out of the 15,000 responses from around the world to Kaling's online post about the open casting call. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, this will be Ramakrishnan's on-screen debut.

Devi is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short Fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Co-created, co-written and executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serve as showrunners, the as-yet untitled comedy is about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.

Mindy Kaling (Late Night, The Mindy Project, The Office) and Lang Fisher (The Mindy Project, Brooklyn Nine Nine) will act as Writers /Creators/Showrunners/Executive Producers on the series.

Executive producers include Howard Klein (The Office (U.S.), The Mindy Project, Parks and Recreation), David Miner (30 Rock, Master of None), Tristram Shapeero (Turn Up Charlie, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Universal Television is the studio.

Photo Credit: Netflix





Related Articles View More TV Stories