New HGTV Competition Series ROCK THE BLOCK Kicks Off Production

And they're off! Today HGTV launched production on its newest home renovation competition series, Rock the Block, filming in the greater LA area. With just four weeks and a budget of $175,000 each, four of the network's powerhouse renovation experts will face-off in a design battle royale. Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will take identical properties and morph them into the ultimate suburban oasis.

Hosted by PROPERTY BROTHERS star and real estate expert Drew Scott, the series will highlight these reno authorities as they use each home to reflect their distinctive vision through breathtaking design. The winning HGTV STAR who adds the most value to her home will gain the satisfaction of beating out the best in the business. Rock the Block is slated to premiere in fall 2019.

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME(TM) consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.





