New Disney+ Series THE QUEST Will Be Available to Stream on May 11th

Today, Disney+ asked audiences at Wondercon, "Do you have what it takes to save the Kingdom?" as they were welcomed to Everealm, the world at the center of the unique new Original Series, "The Quest," streaming May 11 only on Disney+.

For thousands of years, Everealm has been a land of unrivaled beauty and powerful magic. Now, the realm is threatened by a powerful evil Sorceress. As a last hope, the noble Fates summon eight strangers known as Paladins from a world beyond to work together to fulfill an ancient prophecy and vanquish the Sorceress. The Paladins must unlock THE HERO within through a series of challenges that push their limits to restore balance to Everealm. If they fail, all will be lost. Heroes will rise. Kingdoms will fall.

Brought to the screen by the Academy Award®- and Emmy®-winning teams behind "The Lord of the Rings," "The Amazing Race" and "Queer Eye," "The Quest" is a groundbreaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a sorceress intent on destruction and power.

"The Quest" combines the best elements of scripted and unscripted content to create an immersive competition series where fantasy and reality collide as the teens compete in challenges in a fully-realized world of adventure. Each Paladin's mind, body, and soul will be put to THE TEST with new surprises around every corner of the unknown land, changing not only the fate of Everealm, but also their own.

"We're doing something magical that has never been done at this level. We're taking real people and putting them in a fully realized fantasy story, conceived and built by incredible artisans in every department," say Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky, executive producers, Court Five. "It's an immersive, real-life hero's journey for these eight normal teenagers, who transform before your very eyes. It's an exciting new form of storytelling."

"What makes 'The Quest' so unique is that it's a true hybrid of scripted and reality," say Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, executive producers, New Media Collective. "It's a groundbreaking new genre where we place real teenagers in a reality competition and bring them into a fully realized fantasy world that is built on a scripted mythology of intrigue and adventure played out alongside actors for a completely immersive experience."

"We were very focused on the aesthetic of the show, from production design through costume design, making sure that everything felt authentic. We wanted both our Paladins and our audience to feel immersed in the epic world we created," say Michael Williams and Rob Eric, executive producers, from Scout Productions.

"The Quest" is produced by Court Five, New Media Collective and Scout Production Inc. From Court Five, Jane Fleming and Mark Ordesky ("Lord of the Rings") are executive producers. From New Media Collective, Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri and Mark Dziak ("The Amazing Race") are executive producers. From Scout Production Inc., Rob Eric, Michael Williams and David Collins ("Queer Eye") are executive producers.

Meet the Paladins, the Residents of Everealm and more!

About Disney+:

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.



About Court Five:

Court Five is a multi-platform media company that develops and converts diverse intellectual properties and brands into bold filmed entertainment. The film output of the Court Five partners exceeds $4 billion in global box office, ranging from The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Golden Compass and The Frozen Ground; Oscar, Golden Globe and Palme D'Or winners like Shine and Dancer In The Dark; and multiple films from beloved action superstar Jackie Chan.

About New Media Collective:

New Media Collective is a newly launched, full-service production company that develops and produces domestic and international programming. Founded in 2019, New Media Collective is a partnership between Producers Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster, Mark Dziak, and Doug Vargas.

Doganieri and van Munster have produced series for CBS, ABC, NBC, DISNEY+, TNT, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, PARAMOUNT, SPIKE and FOX (The Amazing Race, The Quest, Oprah's Big Give, The Great Escape, Take the Money and Run, Profiles from The Front Lines, Ford Escape Routes, Focus Rally America, Bellator: Fight Master, and WILD Things) they have earned Fifteen Primetime Emmy awards for creating and producing THE AMAZING RACE including a DGA award, three PGA awards, and a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Recently the company produced a tent pole series for National Geographic, RACE TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH, that is currently airing on Disney+.



About Scout Productions Inc.:

Scout Productions is an Emmy® and Academy Award®-winning media company committed to culturally transformative and emotionally gripping content across multiple platforms. Through their unconventional style of storytelling, Scout shines a light on unseen worlds and celebrates underrepresented communities through heartfelt entertainment.

The company's current programming includes the wildly popular "Queer Eye" for Netflix, which has garnered eight Emmy Awards, and "Legendary," the hit show on HBO Max highlighting modern day voguing and ballroom culture. Their design competition series for HBO Max, "The Hype," explores the world of streetwear and is currently shooting its second season. Scout launched their documentary division with the highly acclaimed "Equal," an HBO Max series chronicling early LGBTQ heroes. Scout's upcoming documentaries include a project on the Hillsong Church in partnership with Vanity Fair, a Title IX special with Candace Parker on TBS, and a series on Barney the Dinosaur for Peacock. Their upcoming Disney+ fantasy competition series "The Quest" is airing in May.