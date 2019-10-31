New Anna Delvey Series From Shonda Rhimes Sets Leading Cast

Variety reports that the new Netflix series based on the life and crimes of con artist Anna Delvey has cast its leads. The series hails from Shonda Rhimes.

Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have joined the cast of the show, titled "Inventing Anna."

The show will follow a a journalist (Chlumsky) with a lot to prove who investigates the case of Anna Delvey (Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well. Anna and the reporter form a love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

It is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

Chlumsky is best known for her work on "Veep." Garner won an Emmy for best supporting actress for her work on "Ozark."

Read the original story on Variety.





