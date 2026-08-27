Netflix to Launch BORN IN THE USA Documentary Series on Maternity Ward
Courtney White, Kate Collier and Will Nothacker executive produce the Wheelhouse production.
By: Rachel Stone
Netflix announced a new premium documentary series titled BORN IN THE USA (Working Title).
With exclusive access to a busy maternity ward, the new premium documentary series unlocks a high-stakes hidden world: birth. On call 24/7, doctors and nurses guide every kind of family through one of the most important and unpredictable days of their lives. As each unique labor sets the clock ticking, split-second decisions, medical drama and raw emotions unfold in real time.
Series Details
Working Title: BORN IN THE USA
Executive Producers: Courtney White, Kate Collier, Will Nothacker
Production Company: Wheelhouse
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