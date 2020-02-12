Netflix Will Produce Documentary Series About Naomi Osaka

Deadline reports that Netflix will produce a new documentary series about tennis legend Naomi Osaka.

The series will follow Osaka, who is the first Asian tennis player to reach the number 1 singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam at the U.S. Open in 2018 and second at the Australian Open in 2019.

Osaka emigrated from Japan to the U.S. as a child. Spending time with her during a hectic training and travel schedule, the crew explores the immense pressure she's under, her journey of self-discovery, and off-season time, digging into her interests and her well-known, quirky and honest personality. They also travel with Osaka to Japan to understand her deep connection with the country she represents and the reflections of her multi-cultural identity.

"To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience," said Osaka. "It won't look like a traditional sports documentary, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone."

Read the original story on Deadline.





