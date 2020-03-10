Netflix Will Adapt CALL YOUR DAUGHTER HOME to Series

Deadline reports that "Call Your Daughter Home" by Deb Spera is being developed as a potential series at Netflix.

Spera will write the screen adaptation of her own book.

The story is set in 1924 South Carolina and follows three women who have come to a crossroads. The three women seemingly have nothing in common, yet as they unite to stand up to injustices that have long plagued the small town, they find strength in the bond that ties women together. Told in the voices of Gertrude, Retta, and Annie, Call Your Daughter Home is a story about the power of family, community, and ferocity of motherhood.

Spera is also a playwright; she co-wrote "On the Road to Kitty Hawk," which premiered at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Read the original story on Deadline.





