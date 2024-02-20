Netflix Sets BUYING BEVERLY HILLS Return For March As Mauricio Umansky Discusses Kyle Richards Marriage

Netflix has announced that Buying Beverly Hills will return with new episodes on March 22, 2024.

The cast of the new season includes Mauricio Umansky, Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, Adam Rosenfeld, Ben Belack, Brandon Graves, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Melissa Platt, Michelle Schwartz, Santiago Arana, Sonika Vaid, Tyler Hill, and Zach Goldsmith.

Executive producers include Pam Healey, Liz Fine, Will Nothacker, Adam Sher, Justin W. Hochberg, Luke Neslage, Caroline Self, Deanna Markoff, Mauricio Umansky

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.