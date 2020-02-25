Netflix Rounds Out Cast of REBEL RIDGE Starring John Boyega

Variety reports that "Rebel Ridge," starring John Boyega, has rounded out its cast at Netflix.

Don Johnson, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe, James Cromwell and Erin Doherty have joined the cast of the film. Jeremy Saulnier directs and penned the script.

Saulnier is best known for his 2013 thriller "Green Room."

"Rebel Ridge" is described as a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through intense action sequences, suspense and dark humor.

Johnson recently starred on "Watchmen" and in "Knives Out." Dale starred in Saulnier's "Hold the Dark." Jhe stars on "Watchmen" and "Black Lightning." Cromwell is known for "Succession." Doherty played Princess Anne in the most recent season of "The Crown."

Read the original story on Variety.





