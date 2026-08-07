Netflix Reveals First Set Photo As GROWN UPS 3 Cast Reunites

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Netflix confirmed that GROWN UPS 3 is officially in production, releasing a first set photo that reunites the film's cast. TODAY covered the news, highlighting the star-studded lineup returning for another chapter of the comedy franchise.

According to the source material shared alongside the image, the new installment finds the parents from the earlier films entering a different stage of life. With their kids now grown, the characters are described as being free to pursue what is called their ultimate adventure, a shift from the family-centered dynamics of the earlier movies.

Details beyond the production announcement and the cast photo remain limited at this stage, with Netflix opting to mark the start of filming through the image rather than additional plot information. The reveal signals that the long-gap sequel has moved from development into active shooting.

The first-look photo gives fans confirmation that the ensemble has come together again, even as further specifics about the story or release timeline have not yet been disclosed.

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