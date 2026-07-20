Kevin Hart and SNL Cast Join TODAY to Talk Netflix Comedy 72 HOURS

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Kevin Hart joined his 72 HOURS co-stars, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast members Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall, on TODAY to talk about their new Netflix comedy, in which Hart's character finds himself out of step with a younger generation of partygoers.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Hart and Hernández had already stopped by TODAY to discuss 72 HOURS, with the age gap between the two becoming a running thread in that conversation. Hernández, a cast member on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, delivered an impression of Hart on set, describing him as perpetually poised for a business call, AirPod at the ready in case a CEO came calling.

The full ensemble appearance expanded on that dynamic, with Hart framed as the odd man out when it comes to partying alongside the younger SNL performers. The premise of 72 HOURS centers on Hart's character being accidentally invited to a bachelor party, setting up the generational comedy that runs through the film.

72 HOURS is streaming on Netflix.

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