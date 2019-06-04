Netflix Renews DEAD TO ME for a Second Season

Liz Feldman's dark comedy about a dynamic female friendship that dives into the painfully unfiltered, weirdly funny waters of grief, loss and forgiveness has been picked up for a second season.

Creator Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy) will serve as showrunner and executive producer on season two.

Stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will return to the series as Jen (Appelgate) and Judy (Cardellini).

Executive Producers Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart, Hustlers) from Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell (Succession, Drunk History) and Adam McKay (Succession, Drunk History) of Gary Sanchez Productions as well as Christie Smith (Nathan for You, Tosh.0) and Christina Appelegate.

Dead to Me is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.





