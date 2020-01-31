Netflix Extends Deal with Adam Sandler

Fresh off the release of Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler's most popular Netflix film to date, Netflix extends their deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four more films. Neflix members have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 - the year that The Ridiculous 6 premiered - proving there's no such thing as too much Sandler.

"Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can't get enough of him," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer. "They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with Murder Mystery. So I could not be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world."

Sandler is currently starring in Josh and Benny Safdie's critically acclaimed Uncut Gems which is being released in U.S. theaters by A24. The film will be released globally (excluding U.S.) on Netflix on 31 January, and in the U.S. in May. Sandler was named Best Actor for his portrayal of Howard Ratner by the National Board of Review, Las Vegas Film Critics Society, Boston Society of Film Critics, Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, St. Louis Film Critics Association, Austin Film Critics Association, AARP Movies for Grown Ups and is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. Sandler was Emmy nominated for his Netflix original comedy special 100% Fresh and for his SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosted episode this season. Murder Mystery, his Netflix film where he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, won The People's Choice Award for Best Comedy of 2019.

Later this year, Sandler will star in the Netflix family film Hubie Halloween alongside Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O'Neal, and has animated feature film that he will write, produce, and star in as a voice actor in the works at the studio.

The Ridiculous 6 was the first film Sandler made with the studio, followed by The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery and critically acclaimed stand-up special 100% Fresh. Additionally, Happy Madison has produced Father of the Year, and the upcoming The Wrong Missy.

Sandler, whose films have grossed over $3 billion, dominated box offices around the world with such films as Grown Ups, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Billy Madison, Big Daddy and The Waterboy. In 2014, the multi-hyphenate actor, writer, producer and occasional singer-songwriter set his sights on conquering the streaming world and his films have found enormous success on Netflix.

Sandler began his career as a stand-up comedian and joined SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as a writer and featured player before founding Happy Madison Productions. He went on to star, produce and write numerous films which went on to become box office hits.

By the Numbers:

2 Billion: Since 2015, the year The Ridiculous 6 premiered, members have spent more than two billion hours watching Adam Sandler on Netflix.

83 Million: The number of households that picked Murder Mystery in its first four weeks on Netflix.

#1 Most Popular: Murder Mystery was the most popular title on Netflix in the U.S. last year, and our most popular film. It was also the number one most popular title in eight other countries including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Singapore and UAE.

6: The number of films Sandler has made with Netflix: The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery. Family film Hubie Halloween will be released later this year.

22 Years: Last year, Sandler released his first stand-up special in 22 years, 100% Fresh, which the New York Times said found "pitch-perfect emotionalism" and reminds everyone why he's so beloved and one of the funniest comedians of our time.





