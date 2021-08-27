Netflix Completes Cast of Tim Burton's ADDAMS FAMILY Spin-Off

Netflix has announced the complete cast for its new series, "Wednesday", a Tim Burton-directed "Addams Family" spin-off, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

New additions to the cast include Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane.

It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) would star in the titular role of "Wednesday Addams" with Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Traffic) and Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Traffic) guest starring as "Morticia Addams" and "Gomez Addams" respectively in the new live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale, Wednesday, from Netflix and MGM.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.