Netflix Cancels NO GOOD NICK

Variety reports that Netflix has canceled Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin-led comedy "No Good Nick" after one season.

Hart and Astin starred as Liz and Ed, a hyper-competitive career mom and lovable but dorky "fun dad," respectively, who unwittingly welcome 13-year-old Nick - short for Nicole (Siena Agudong) - into their family of four before realizing she is a street-smart con artist with a secret agenda.

Nick has infiltrated THE FAMILY with the intention to get revenge on them for unknowingly ruining her life. But as Nick gets to know the family, she will find compassion for them and will struggle with whether or not she can ultimately go through with the plan.

David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan created and executive produced the series, which premiered 20 episodes total.

