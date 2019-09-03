Netflix Announces New York Comic-Con 2019 Official Lineup Featuring BIG MOUTH, DAYBREAK, and LOST IN SPACE

Today Netflix unveiled their exciting New York Comic Con line up on their exclusive NX social handles.

The global streaming service will host three panels over the course of the convention in celebration of their critically acclaimed returning series Big Mouth Season 3 and Lost In Space Season 2.

Netflix will host the World Premiere of the all-new series, DAYBREAK, from Javits Convention Center.

NETFLIX PRESENTS: BIG MOUTH

Thursday, October 3, 2019; 5:30PM - 7:00PM

Javits Convention Center - Mainstage

Get comfortable being uncomfortable with your favorite puberty-driven animated series Big Mouth! Join Nick Kroll and cast, along with executive producers as they take on NYCC with hilarious clips and commentary from the highly-anticipated third season. Filled with complicated friendships, hormone monsters, musical numbers, and everything in between, Big Mouth is bringing its most heartwarming and raunchy moments to Comic-Con with a super-sized panel not to be missed.

NETFLIX PRESENTS: DAYBREAK, EXCLUSIVE WORLD PREMIERE

Friday, October 4, 2019; 6:45PM-8:15PM

Javits Convention Center - Room 1A06

High school isn't the end of the world... until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking a** as they FIGHT TO SURVIVE in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming...ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors, as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale. This Generation A series (A for Apocalypse! Get it?) is rated TV-MA. Participants include cast members Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan; and executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson.

NETFLIX PRESENTS: LOST IN SPACE

Saturday, October 5, 2019; 2:00PM - 3:00PM

Javits Convention Center - Mainstage

Danger, New York Comic Con! The Robinson family is back, but have you seen our Robot? Get an exclusive first look at Season 2 of Netflix's visually-stunning, epic family adventure, Lost in Space, before the series returns later this year! Separated from The Resolute and stranded on a new mysterious, exotic and toxic planet the Robinson family, alongside the conniving Dr. Smith, charismatic Don West and... of course... Debbie the Chicken, must work together to find their way back to the mothership and Will's beloved Robot. Join the cast as they unveil a sneak peek and break down what's to come on their great adventure through space in season two.





