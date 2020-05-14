Netflix Announces New Comedy Special from Eric Andre

Comedian Eric Andre presents his very first Netflix original stand-up special. Taking the stage in New Orleans, Andre breaks the boundaries of comedy as he critiques the war on drugs, the war on sex, and the war on fart jokes!

Watch the announcement video below!

The special is directed by Eric Notarnicola. Mike Rosenstein serves as executive producer for Sunset Rose Pictures alongside A24.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything premieres globally on Netflix June 23.



