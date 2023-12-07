Neil Diamond's 'Thank You Australia' 1976 Concert Set to Be Reissued on DVD

The DVD will be released on January 19, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

Neil Diamond's 'Thank You Australia' 1976 Concert Set to Be Reissued on DVD

On January 19, 2024, Mercury Studios will reissue the historic and formerly long out of print concert event The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 DVD, from the legendary and inimitable songwriter and performer Neil Diamond.

Performing to a record-breaking crowd at Sydney's Sports Ground and telecast live to the largest viewer audience in Australian history, Neil Diamond's explosive performance in March of 1976 electrified and mesmerized an entire nation for one amazing night with nearly three hours of phenomenal showmanship and entertainment. With a stunning set packed with hit singles and classic musical gems, this special release DVD captures the magic of this unforgettable concert from a cultural icon and is truly a must have collectible for any music fan.

This concert from the Sydney Sports Stadium was the final show of Diamond's 1976 Australian New Zealand tour, an event that marked his comeback to the stage after a creatively fruitful four-year sabbatical from live performance that resulted in the creation of the ground-breaking, Grammy winning album; Jonathon Livingston Seagull and the autobiographical album Beautiful Noise, produced by Robbie Robertson of The Band.

Just ten years after “Solitary Man” rocketed into the charts and introduced us to the musical magic of Neil Diamond; the 1976 tour is still one of the most memorable in Australian history. The Neil Diamond Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 delivers the enthralling performance of a consummate showman.

Neil Diamond is an international legend. Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, he has performed and sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

His songs have been covered by everyone from Cliff Richard to Elvis; UB40, Urge Overkill, Smashmouth and Frank Sinatra. Today, Diamond and fans are enjoying the successful Broadway run of A Beautiful Noise, the biographical musical that boasts a score of Diamond's greatest hits, based a book by three-time Academy Award-nominated dramatist Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything) that has been thriving and selling out shows on Broadway for over a year.

The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 is presented with a host of bonus features including priceless moments of entertainment history: Neil Diamond's first ever full-length Television interview – an intimate 50 minutes filmed during THE MARCH '76 tour; Sponsors' commercials performed live on stage by Neil Diamond himself; David Frost's original TV feature building up to the concert for Channel 9 and a Photo Gallery of previously unreleased images.

The telecast of the concert – hosted to thank Australia for their incredible support of the tour - was watched by hundreds of thousands of people via 37 affiliate stations nationwide and broke viewing records. Clocking in at nearly three hours of top-quality entertainment The Thank You Australia Concert Live 1976 release is a testament to one of music's most original, successful and enduring stars. The ultimate fan's collector's item, essential viewing.

Track Listing:

1. Missa

2. Soolaimon

3. Play Me

4. Solitary Man

5. Cherry Cherry

6. Sweet Caroline

7. The Last Picasso

8. Longfellow Serenade

9. Song Sung Blue

10. Cracklin' Rosie

11. Holly Holy

12. I Am…I Said

13. Anthem

14. Be

15. Dear Father

16. Skybird

17. Lonely Looking Sky

18. Anthem (reprise)

19. Be (reprise)

20. Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show

21. I've Been This Way Before

About Neil Diamond

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with The Johnny Mercer Award, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and The Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person Of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: ALLBLK Releases New DOUBLE CROSS Trailer Photo
Video: ALLBLK Releases New DOUBLE CROSS Trailer

After the shocking reveal of their true biological father in last season's finale, the vigilante “Wonder Twins” are back, and with a vengeance. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan reprise their roles as crime-fighters Erica and Eric Cross, respectively, and continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost. Watch the new video now!

2
GAP WEEKEND From Indie Filmmaker Todd Norwood Now Available On Amazon Photo
GAP WEEKEND From Indie Filmmaker Todd Norwood Now Available On Amazon

GAP WEEKEND, an indie film by Todd Norwood, is now available on Amazon. Distributed by Lion Heart Distribution.

3
Netflix Renews SERIES SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE For Season Two Photo
Netflix Renews SERIES SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE For Season Two

Netflix announced a second season order for the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge. Squid Game: The Challenge has ranked at #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV list for the weeks of November 20 and 27, both weeks it was eligible. It also hit the Top 10 in 93 countries. 

4
Video: Max Debuts GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Trailer Photo
Video: Max Debuts GARY GULMAN: BORN ON 3RD BASE Trailer

Comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman (HBO's “The Great Depresh”) offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics – from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes – all with a generous helping of his inventive humor and absurdism. Watch the new video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HARMONY