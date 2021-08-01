NYC's Winter Film Awards International Film Festival Returns For 10th Annual Celebration Of Indie Film

Winter Film Awards showcases films from emerging filmmakers from around the world in all genres, with a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers.

Winter Film Awards International Film Festival, which was one of NYC's last live events of 2020, is returning bigger than ever for 2021 in celebration of its 10th year. The Festival runs September 23-October 2 in New York City, with a lineup including 91 outstanding films, a diverse mixture of 13 Animated films, 15 Documentaries, 6 Feature narratives, 16 Horror films, 10 Music Videos, 22 Narrative shorts and 5 Web series. These include 18 student films and 19 first-time filmmakers. Filmmakers come from 28 countries; half of the films were created by women, 53% were created by or about people of color.

Tickets will be on sale on August 15 at https://wfa2021.eventcombo.com/. Tickets are $12.50/In Advance, $16.50/Door, $5/Door with Student ID.

OPENING NIGHT KICK OFF BASH - September 23 from 7-11pm -Filmmaker's reception, industry networking and kick-off party. Venue TBD.

SCREENINGS - September 24-30 at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street. Screening blocks are 1 ½ - 2 ½ hours long and include a mix of shorts and feature-length films. All screening blocks include a 20 minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24 - the Festival opens with screenings of the feature length gonzo animated musical film Death of a Rockstar and the funky Brazilian mystical cowboy film Jesus Kid

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25/DOCUMENTARY DAY - a full day showcasing documentary shorts and features covering a wide variety of topics, including Last Call, the story of the impact of COVID-19 on the NYC hospitality industry, A Wicked Eden which focuses on women online fetish porn creators, I'm an Electric Lampshade, and offbeat heartwarming portrait of the world's least likely rock star, More than Miyagi, a painfully revealing biography of Pat Morita and This Beautiful Journey, a rustic and personal journey through India.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26/BLOODY SUNDAY HORROR DAY - a full day showcasing the most frightening indie films from around the world, including films from Canada, Germany, Greece, Nepal, Netherlands, Philippines, Spain, Sweden and the US.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27 - Screening of 11 mixed short films and feature-film Spirit Quest, a story of two friends on a hallucinogenic mushroom trip

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28 - Screening of 10 mixed short films and feature-film Touch, a romantic love story between a married Caucasian woman living in China and a blind masseur.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29 - Screening of 8 mixed short films and feature film Since August, the story of a recovering drug addicts confronting her demons, told in American Sign Language.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30 - Screening of 9 mixed short films and feature film Mister Sister, a truly NYC story of a drag MC learning courage from the caring LGBTQ community and pursuing his dreams.

EDUCATION SESSIONS - Evening sessions September 27-30 from 7-8:15PM at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street and all day October 1. Sessions cover topics of interest to emerging filmmakers and are free and open to all. Sessions include workshops on Legal Issues for filmmakers, Producing 101, Set Design, Location Scouting and more!

GALA RED CARPET + AWARD CEREMONY October 2 at The Empire Room at Club230Fifth, 230 Fifth Avenue. Red Carpet 7pm, Awards Ceremony 9-10pm., After-Party 9pm onwards. With live performances and appearances from NYC local filmmakers and industry veterans.

WFA2021 Official Artwork was designed by Cherise Lavah.

Winter Film Awards is an all-volunteer, minority and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. This program is funded, in part, by a grant from the NYC & Company Foundation and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.