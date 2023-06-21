NYC Will Light Up Pink For SEX & THE CITY and AND JUST LIKE THAT

New York City will light up pink to continue celebrating the 25th anniversary of iconic HBO series SEX AND THE CITY and the upcoming second season of Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, which will debut with two episodes on Max tomorrow, THURSDAY, JUNE 22.

A light display will kick off at sunset TODAY in which several prominent New York City landmark buildings, including the Empire State Building, Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 will be illuminated with pink light in celebration of the beloved series.

New York City holds a special place in the hearts of the beloved series, SEX AND THE CITY, its next chapter, AND JUST LIKE THAT…, and its passionate fanbase. The vibrant metropolis has been intricately woven into the fabric of the show, becoming an essential character in its own right.

From the charming streets of the West Village to the bustling locations throughout Midtown, the city’s energy and diversity have provided the backdrop for countless memorable moments and adventures for the fashionable ladies. As the series celebrates its 25th anniversary, the love affair between SEX AND THE CITY and New York City continues to thrive, symbolizing the inseparable bond between the show and the iconic city that inspired it.

“It’s been said that New York City is the fifth character in the iconic SEX AND THE CITY franchise, and we agree. For 25 years, the franchise has inspired visitors from around the globe to come to NYC and experience the glamour, excitement, vibrancy and diversity of the city itself,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions.

“We are excited to support the upcoming season of AND JUST LIKE THAT… with a lighting ceremony at the iconic Empire State Building—as well as illumination of the Javits Center, One Bryant Park, One World Trade Center, and Pier 17 all in pink. We are proud to be the backdrop of the franchise’s continued success; there truly is no better place than New York City for pop culture aficionados.”

In partnership with OUTFRONT Media, Max is making a big SPLASH across New York City with AND JUST LIKE THAT… creative on buses, subways, and more, including hundreds of bus ads and digital signage locations throughout the MTA transit system, which reaches more than four million riders daily. It also includes a station domination of the West 4th Street subway station. Additionally, select 1-Line trains will be fully wrapped with the show’s branding.

A voiceover from THE ONE and only Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be heard in several stations throughout the system, delighting fans as they commute to work and travel around the city, providing information on NYC landmarks.

To celebrate the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT… Max launched an exclusive collection page for longtime fans and first-time viewers. The page features Sarah Jessica Parker’s favorite AND JUST LIKE THAT… and SEX AND THE CITY episodes, never-before-streamed extras, frisky favorites, iconic queer characters, and enough rom-coms to fill even the most glam shoe closet. The collection also features an interactive element for viewers to discover other delightful picks that also star the cast.

Additionally, join us for an exclusive, special podcast episode of And Just Like That… The Writers Room, honoring the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. Stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, along with writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King, publicly discuss the origins, evolution, and never-before-told SECRETS OF the groundbreaking series, while also reflecting on guest stars, iconic fashion choices, and beloved romantic moments.

With Max, viewers now have access to all of HBO Max along with twice the amount of content at the same price. Max delivers unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly titles, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries.

And Just Like That… is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Be sure to plan your trip to New York City at nyctourism.com

About New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City Tourism + Conventions is the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide.