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NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE Sets Home Release

The movie will be available for digital rental or purchase starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026, and available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting May 26, 2026.

By: Mar. 23, 2026
NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE Sets Home Release Image

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE, the time-travel comedy, will be available for digital rental or purchase starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026, and available on Blu-Ray and DVD starting May 26, 2026 from NEON.

The home release follows the movie's world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, a hometown premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and a North American theatrical release. Written by and starring Matthew Johnson and Jay McCarrol, the movie is directed by Johnson.

An off-the-rails odyssey about the complexities of male friendship and the perils of fame, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE follows Matt and Jay, whose plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, and they accidentally find themselves back in 2008.

The Blu-Ray and DVD release comes with a collection of exclusive bonus content, including commentary with Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol, the Production Team, and the Post Team, a never-before-seen alternative opening scene and post-credit scene, and more.

Photo Credit: NEON


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