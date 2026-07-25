NEUROMANCER Series on Apple TV+ to Star Callum Turner in Cyberpunk Adaptation

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Apple TV+ revealed the first teaser for its upcoming series NEUROMANCER during a San Diego Comic-Con panel, announcing a premiere date of January 22, 2027. The 10-episode series stars Callum Turner as Case, a skilled hacker drawn into a high-stakes digital crime operation alongside Molly, played by Briana Middleton, with the ensemble also including Mark Strong, Peter Sarsgaard, Clémence Poésy, Dane DeHaan, Max Irons, and André De Shields, among others. Based on William Gibson's debut novel — which won the Hugo, Nebula, and Philip K. Dick awards and is widely credited as a foundational work of the cyberpunk genre — the series was created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, with Roland serving as showrunner and Dillard directing the first three episodes. Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, the series is set to debut with two episodes on January 22, 2027, followed by one new episode weekly through March 19, 2027.

NEUROMANCER follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. The ensemble cast also includes Max Irons, Dane DeHaan, Junia Rees, Jordan Kouamé, Emma Laird, Marc Menchaca, André De Shields and Isabella Pappas.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, the series is created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland also serves as showrunner, and he and Dillard executive produce alongside David Levine, Garrett Kemble and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content; Aubrey 'Drake' Graham, Adel 'Future' Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Jennifer Haley and William Gibson also executive produce. JD Dillard serves as director on the first three episodes.

The debut novel by William Gibson, NEUROMANCER has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the 'Sprawl' trilogy and was followed by 'Count Zero' and 'Mona Lisa Overdrive.'

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Gibson's novel, the first entry in his Sprawl trilogy, was originally published in 1984 and has remained a touchstone of science fiction literature for more than four decades. The television adaptation marks the first time the story has been brought to a major screen format as a series.

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