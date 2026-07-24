Connor Hellebuyck and Griffin LaMarre Play Fast Money on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Connor Hellebuyck and Griffin LaMarre of TEAM USA MEN'S HOCKEY stepped up to the Fast Money podium on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, representing their team in the game show's high-stakes bonus round. The segment placed the two players in consecutive solo rounds, each answering a set of survey questions against the clock, with their combined scores determining whether the team could reach the winning total.

Fast Money is one of the most closely watched segments in each CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode, requiring quick instincts and broad appeal to survey answers rather than specialized knowledge. Hellebuyck and LaMarre brought their competitive backgrounds to the challenge, trading the ice for the game show floor in a format that rewards speed and crowd-pleasing responses over athletic skill.

The appearance is part of a broader CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD season that has featured athletes and entertainers alike competing in the same format. Earlier this season, Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh also played Fast Money on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, with the pair facing the same back-to-back solo structure as representatives of their team in the bonus round.

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