Cooper Flagg and Ace Flagg Take On FAST MONEY on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Cooper Flagg and Ace Flagg brought their competitive instincts to the FAST MONEY round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, taking on the game show's signature bonus segment as Team Flagg. The pair faced the clock-driven, survey-based challenge that serves as the climax of each episode, with both players answering rapid-fire questions in back-to-back solo rounds.

FAST MONEY places two teammates at the podium in separate timed turns, each responding to a set of survey questions as quickly as possible. The combined point totals from both players determine whether the team claims the top prize, making the segment one of the most high-stakes moments in any CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode.

Team Flagg's appearance adds to a season of celebrity pairings testing their instincts under pressure in the bonus round. The format rewards quick thinking and broad general knowledge, with contestants often surprised by how survey respondents answered even seemingly straightforward questions.

Other celebrity duos have faced the same challenge this season on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD. Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh recently competed in their own FAST MONEY round, representing Team Taylor Dayne in the same high-pressure bonus format.

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