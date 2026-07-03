NCIS: ORIGINS Clip Shows Young Gibbs Arriving at Camp Pendleton in Season 1 Premiere

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Paramount has posted a scene from the first episode of NCIS: ORIGINS, the prequel series streaming on Paramount+, offering a look at the moment Leroy Jethro Gibbs begins his career as a new special agent at the NIS Camp Pendleton Office.

In the clip, drawn from Season 1, Episode 1, titled "Enter Sandman," Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, arrives at the base and receives a tour from Special Agent Randolf, played by Caleb Foote. The scene takes a sharp turn when Gibbs is abruptly introduced to team leader Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid, setting the tone for the dynamic that will define the series going forward.

NCIS: ORIGINS is a prequel to the long-running NCIS franchise, tracing the early professional life of the character made famous in the original series. The show streams exclusively on Paramount+.

Paramount has been active in posting clips and compilations from its streaming catalog in recent weeks, including footage from BROAD CITY and WHY WOMEN KILL.

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