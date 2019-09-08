NBC Will Produce New Family Drama From SUPERGIRL Showrunner, Greg Berlanti

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Greg Berlanti will re-team up with Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner to produce a new drama, Tribeca, at NBC.

The trio are reteaming to develop drama Tribeca, based on the Korean series SKY Castle, which has landed a put-pilot commitment at NBC.

Tribeca is described as a sophisticated family drama set in New York's most expensive ZIP code. The drama explores the inner lives of a group of families and the lengths they will go to ensure their children succeed, regardless of the cost.

The series is based on Korean drama "SKY Castle."



Berlanti currently has 19 series on the air and in the works across seven outlets and four out of five broadcast networks. Queller worked on "Gossip Girl," "One Tree Hill," and "Gilmore Girls," Rovner on "Dallas," "Private Practice," and "Crossing Jordan."

