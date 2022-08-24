NBC Sets GEORGE TO THE RESCUE Renovation Series Return

Winner of two consecutive National Daytime Emmy® Awards for "Outstanding Lifestyle Series" in 2020 and 2021, the beloved home renovation series with heart, George to the Rescue, returns for an all-new, six-episode season starting Saturday, September 24 on NBC 4 New York/WNBC and NBC stations across the country (check local listings). George to the Rescue is also available to stream on Peacock.

Produced by LXTV, the in-house production arm for the NBC Owned Television Stations group, THE WEEKLY SHOW hosted by George Oliphant continues its legacy of bringing communities together through the power of home renovation and celebrating individuals and organizations with the gift of life-changing construction renovations.

The new season kicks off with a special 150th episode that transforms the lives of a New Jersey family and their displaced loved ones affected by the war in Ukraine. Watch a first look at the season premiere here: https://youtu.be/gso0k90PEZw

"We couldn't be more excited to share our 150th episode in this fall season of 'George to the Rescue' with our audiences," said Marni Sabia, Vice President, Original Content and Development for LXTV. "All of George's stories showcase the power of community and the human spirit, and this season is no different. Our premiere episode features a family deeply affected by the war in Ukraine. This is a very special episode that allowed us an opportunity to make a difference in a family's life. Thanks to George and his team and countless community volunteers, we look forward to sharing more inspiring stories this fall."

"We are humbled to have been able to do what we love - change lives for the better - for more than 150 episodes," added Oliphant. "This season highlights many extraordinary stories of resilience and hope. I'm especially proud of the work we did to help a local family welcome their displaced Ukrainian relatives into their home. We're always motivated and ready to roll up our sleeves to uplift the lives of those in our community, but this project felt even more significant."

George to the Rescue launched in 2010. The series features George Oliphant and his team of volunteer contractors and designers taking on perplexing home improvement projects for families facing their own personal challenges within their homes and their daily lives that they can't address on their own. In each episode, Oliphant and his team create life-changing, dramatic home transformations that develop before audiences' eyes. At the end of each episode, Oliphant and his team join with neighbors and community members to welcome each family to their newly renovated spaces.

TV personality George Oliphant proudly wears a lot of hats. He's a husband, a father (to humans and animals), a licensed contractor, an avid skier, host of NBC's Emmy-winning, nationally-syndicated series, George to the Rescue, and so much more. Growing up in Steamboat Spring, CO, a young Oliphant was a competitive skier turned extreme skier.

George to the Rescue fans may be surprised to learn that he is a self-proclaimed seasoned cowboy who has been riding Western since he was three years old. His infectious energy, positive attitude, incomparable work ethic and indisputable appetite for adventure led him to become a "Gascaster" for Nickelodeon's GaS (Games & Sports) and in 2003 he helped launch MTVu as the channel's first VJ. In 2006, Oliphant returned to Colorado to launch MTV's Music in High Def.

In 2007, as a founding member of the lifestyle production company LXTV (acquired by NBCUniversal in 2008), he was part of the 1st Look launch team, a travel and adventure show which Oliphant hosted. During his early years as part of the NBC Owned Television Stations family, Oliphant was on the team that developed a segment on the real estate show, Open House, called Open House to the Rescue, helping homeowners solve minor home-improvement dilemmas.

The segment's positive response from viewers fueled the creation and subsequent launch of George to the Rescue. Currently, Oliphant lives in Upper Montclair, New Jersey with his family and their dog, Sugar, in a 1914 English Tudor-style home. Purchased originally by his grandparents in 1942, Oliphant, and his then pregnant wife, moved into the home in 2009 and have been lovingly renovating it ever since.

Watch the promo video for the new season here: