NBC Renews Poehler and Offerman's MAKING IT For Another Season

During NBC's presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour, it was announced Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman's DIY competition show will return for a third season, Deadline reports.

Every episode of "Making It" revolves around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular nationwide trends in crafting and DIY, which the whole family can enjoy.

Each episode of the competition consists of two projects, cleverly designed by Poehler and Offerman, that test the Makers' ability to think outside of the box in unpredictable ways. Believing there is no better way to express yourself than by making things by hand, the challenges are also designed to bring out skilled insights and takeaway, touching personal stories and lots of laughs.

First, the "faster-craft" round will be a timed challenge that will test their ability to not only work quickly but imaginatively as well. Next, the MAKERS will move to the "master craft collection," a one-of-a-kind themed challenge in which the competitors will need to use their expertise and get inventive in order to assemble a winning craft that fits the theme of that week. In the end, only one will emerge victorious and be named "Master Maker."

Season one aired from July 31, 2018to Sept. 4, 2018. Season two aired from Dec. 2, 2019 Dec. 11, 2019.

"Making It" is executive produced by Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The news of the renewal was first reported by Deadline and can be read here.





