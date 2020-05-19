NBC News Studios and Blumhouse Television to Co-Produce Scripted Limited Series Based on DATELINE Story

NBC News Studios and Blumhouse Television will co-produce a scripted series on the notorious Pam Hupp case, the first project out of the partnership that was announced earlier this year.

Independent studio Blumhouse Television to develop and produce original scripted shows based on content from the series Dateline NBC.

The murder of Betsy Faria in 2011 resulted in her husband Russ's conviction, but he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme.

Dateline NBC would also become a character in this saga, and, as the leading source on true-crime storytelling, covered it many times, dating back to 2014, and also created a podcast in 2019, The Thing About Pam, reported by Keith Morrison.

The Thing About Pam remains a top podcast in the iTunes store.

"We have covered this story from all angles, including as an unwitting participant," said Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios and Executive Producer of Dateline. "Having been at the forefront of the true crime genre for so long, we know better than anyone that truth is often stranger than fiction, and with the twists and turns in this case, we saw a real opportunity to present it in a scripted format. We are so fortunate and pleased to be co-producing it with the brilliant storytellers at Blumhouse Television."

"We've delved into true crime before with unscripted. We're not just looking for monsters under the bed, but also the things that keep us up at night so the chance to mine the incredibly rich trove of material from the Dateline archives to develop is a really unique and exciting opportunity for us." said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold co-presidents Blumhouse Television. "When we first came across The Thing About Pam, like thousands of others who've seen the Dateline episode and listened to the podcast, we were riveted. So when NBC presented this to us we jumped at making this our first scripted project with them."

Liz Cole will executive produce for NBC News Studios. Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold will executive produce for Blumhouse Television. David Corvo is the senior executive producer of Dateline.

