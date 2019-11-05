NBC Announces Three-Night Holiday Event ELLEN'S GREATEST NIGHT OF GIVEAWAYS

Ellen DeGeneres is arriving on NBC primetime with a brand-new three-night holiday extravaganza, "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways," airing each night from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.

DeGeneres, along with an impressive A-list of celebrity friends, will deliver incredible gifts to unsuspecting people. It's no secret that DeGeneres enjoys surprises as much as she enjoys gift-giving, and this holiday special will be her biggest giveaway bonanza yet.

Joining DeGeneres for the holiday surprises are Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and More

DeGeneres goes to great lengths to deliver heartwarming gifts to unsuspecting recipients in their homes, workplace and in her studio audience.

"This show is something incredibly special. We took a little bit of what we do on my daytime show and we went a million times farther with it," DeGeneres said. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we give away and how we change lives. All I can say is get a hanky and get it now."

"Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" is part of NBC's "Oh, What Fun" holiday lineup, which includes annual specials such as the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" and "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."

Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris and Jeff Kleeman will serve as executive producers. "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, A Very Good Production and Telepictures.





