NBC Announces MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

NBC's 45th annual "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" tops off Independence Day with its world-renowned fireworks display and a cracking lineup of musical mega-stars. Chart-toppers Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more will light up the stage in advance of Macy's iconic fireworks display on the canvas of New York City's summer skyline. Additional performers and hosts will be announced at a later date.

The signature can't-miss event of the summer will broadcast live on Sunday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC with an hourlong encore presentation at 10 p.m.

This year's Macy's Fireworks show will launch more than 65,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned on the East River centered in midtown, delighting New York City spectators and a nationwide television audience. The 25-minute display will feature dozens of colors and shapes, creating dramatic effects a mile across the river and from 1,000 feet in the air to the water's edge.The musical score is the basis for the fireworks choreography and this year it salutes THE HERO within - the spirit of optimism and bravery of the American people. Classics such as "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," featuring guest performances from The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus, mix with original instrumentals and a soaring rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by Broadway Inspirational Voices; creating a moving musical showcase for the pyro in the sky. The score for Macy's Fireworks will also feature music superstar Tori Kelly singing a powerful rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "You'll Never Walk Alone" from the musical Carousel.

"It's a point of pride for us at NBCU to partner with Macy's for the fireworks celebration that is synonymous with the Fourth of July for countless families across the county," said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials Programming, NBCU Entertainment. "Our lineup of spectacular performers for this Independence Day celebration could only possibly be matched by the fireworks we will see lighting up the sky."

"As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy's 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide."

The "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy's. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is co-executive producer.

Lachman's credits include a variety of NBC specials, including the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" and "NBC's 90th Anniversary Special" in addition to "Michael Bublé's Christmas Special" for five holiday seasons.