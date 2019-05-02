NATPE's LA Screenings Reveals Producers Summit Speakers

NATPE's LA Screenings Independents announced today a new set of speakers to be featured at the first-ever "Producers Summit," which will kick off the week long marketplace and conference. The "Producers Summit," which will be produced by NATPE, on Monday, May 13th, is designed to educate, inform and provide connectivity for attendees, including content producers, exhibitors and buyers from around the world. All six sessions are open to NATPE LASI badge holders. More information on each session can be found here.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Events TM and Isabella Marquez for the 2nd year in co-producing the LA Screening Independents and to add a Producer Summit that will focus on International Co-Productions providing connectivity and opportunity "said JP Bommel " LA Screenings Independents has grown into a must attend marketplace as we welcome an increased number of exhibitors"

Speakers confirmed for the May 13th confab, which will run from 1:00 - 5:30 PM at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City include:

· Steven Adams, Partner, Manager/Producer, Buffalo 8 Productions

· Juliana Alganaraz, CEO, Endemol Shine Brazil

· Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas, All3Media International

· Stone Newman, CRO, pocket.watch

· Chris Ottinger, President Worldwide TV Distribution & Acquisitions, MGM Television

· Alon Shtruzman, CEO, Keshet International

· Fernando Szew, CEO, MarVista Entertainment

· Patrick Vien, Executive Managing Director, International A+E Networks

· Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytic

After the Producers Summit on May 13th, NATPE's LA Screenings Independents will then proceed with a marketplace and screenings from independent producers from May 14th through 17th.

Registration is open for Qualified Buyers, Exhibitors and Attendees at this link. Registration is $50.00. Housing information can be found here.

For more information, please visit www.lascreenings.org.





