NATAS Announces The 41st Annual Sports EmmyÂ Awards Call For Entries

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences today announced the call for entries for the 41st Annual Sports Emmy® Awards. Entries in more than 40 categories are now open for submission. Deadline for all entries is February 6, 2020. For more information, please go to https://emmyonline.tv/2019- sports-emmy-awards/



NATAS also announced a new category that recognizes outstanding esports coverage. Outstanding Esports Coverage will recognize the craft behind the delivery of coverage and presentation of competitive, organized video gaming to the viewer during a "championship" or "final" event. The addition of this new category acknowledges the rapid global growth of the competitive video gaming industry.



"We are entering an exciting new chapter for the Sports Emmy Awards with the addition of an exclusive category dedicated to recognizing excellence within esports," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "The category, Outstanding Esports Coverage, illustrates the Academy's commitment to remain on the forefront of the ever-changing world of sports production."



The global esports market has shown rapid growth including increased media coverage by many major networks such asESPN. According to a new study from gaming researcher, "New Zoo," total revenue will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, representing a 26.7% growth rate compared to the $897.2 million it generated in 2018.



The Academy also announced the appointment of four-time Emmy Award winner Justine Gubar as Executive Director of Sports Emmy Awards Administration. In this role she will manage all areas of sports competition as a standard-bearer for the premiere recognition of excellence in the television industry. Gubar spent 20 years working for ESPN along with stints at Univision, Turner Sports, and ABC News.

"It is an honor to be a part of the Academy during such a pivotal time," said Gubar. "The addition of a category dedicated to esports welcomes an entire new pool of talent. I look forward to recognizing the creative minds that embrace newer technology, trends and passions within the sports industry ."



The 41st Sports Emmy Awards will take place in New York City in the spring of 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories