MotorTrend Annnounces Curiosity-Driven Spinoff Series MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS

Do Hollywood's larger than life car chase scenes hold up in real life? Can electric vehicles be driven underwater then back onto land? Is The Flintstones car really driveable? What color car do birds poop on the most? To answer the burning questions under the hood of every car lover's mind, science is meeting the road in the new MotorTrend original series MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS premiering Wednesday, August 4 on the MotorTrend App.

Hosted by MYTHBUSTERS alumnus Tory Belleci, mechanic Faye Hadley from MotorTrend's ALL GIRLS GARAGE series, and engineer and professional race car driver Bisi Ezerioha, MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS searches for truth behind popular automotive myths through a mixture of scientific method, lively curiosity and plain old-fashioned ingenuity. Tory, Faye and Bisi create their own signature style of experimentation and the most in-depth process to myth busting yet. Automotive fans, science lovers and viewers everywhere are sure to enjoy this exciting, entertaining extension of the iconic MYTHBUSTERS franchise.

From Ferris Bueller dialing back the odometer and the aerodynamics of chopping off your car's top to increase its top speed to the effect UFOs have on vehicles in almost every alien movie, each episode of MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS tackles myths generated from the world of entertainment, viral videos, Reddit threads, urban legends or viewer submissions. In a future episode Tory, Faye and Bisi attempt to confirm or debunk a DIY modification involving a bottle of nitrous, a soda can tab and some wire from the Fast and Furious 8. Can it really blast the car across the finish line or is it phony movie physics? MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS starts streaming Wednesday, August 4 on the MotorTrend App

The MotorTrend App , the leading subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, offers more than 8,700 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, the most complete collection of classic "TOP GEAR" (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one through 27), the hit docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE and the upcoming series KEVIN HART'S MUSCLE CAR CREW, plus every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, BITCHIN' RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more.