Monster Energy Teams Up with Comedian Iliza Shlesinger

Coming to a Drive-In location near you, Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is hitting the road with Iliza's Comedy Tailgate Tour presented by Monster Energy. With five Netflix specials currently streaming, including her most recent Unveiled and Elder Millennial, she is one of today's leading comedians with a legion of fans who create and wear their own Iliza inspired swag to her shows. The 9-city trek will bring Iliza to drive-in theaters across the U.S. this October. Socially distanced and safe in their cars, fans will catch every second of Iliza's set in real time through their car radio. Tickets pre-sales start today and general public tickets go on sale this Friday, August 28th at 10 a.m. local at www.iliza.com. The full schedule is below.

Iliza has kept busy in 2020, starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential and launching The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show on the platform. Stuck at home during the pandemic, she and her husband, Chef/James Beard Award Nominated Author Noah Galuten, launched DON'T Panic Pantry. They created the follow-along-at-home cooking show to help keep people entertained while staying safe at home and has been featured on TODAY Show and The Talk. This past July she filled in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Party Goblin's loaded up on Monster Energy and she's coming to your city," Iliza offered. "So, get ready, America! It's time to raaaaage!"

"In a year of firsts for many, the pandemic has forced the entire live event industry to find safe and creative touring solutions. Iliza is an amazing comedian who brings tons of energy to the stage. Partnering on a national drive-in tour will safely deliver her fans the entertainment they crave and is very much in line with Monster Energy's ambitious spirit," says Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Founder Steve Glazer.

SCHEDULE:

Friday, 10/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Starlight Drive-In

Saturday, 10/3 - McHenry, IL - McHenry Outdoor Theater

Sunday, 10/4 - Fort Collins, CO - Holiday Twin Drive-In

Thursday, 10/8 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Tailgate Series

Friday, 10/9 - Houston, TX - Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema

Saturday, 10/10 - Fort Worth, TX - Coyote Drive-In

Friday, 10/16 - Anaheim, CA - Drive-In OC at City National Grove of Anaheim

Friday, 10/23 - Pleasanton, CA - Alameda County Fair Drive-In

Saturday, 10/24 - Escondido, CA - The Drive-In at Westfield North County

