Molly Shannon on Her 30-Year Friendship With Will Ferrell and Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

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A clip from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS finds Molly Shannon sitting down with host Seth Meyers to cover a range of personal topics, including her three-decade friendship with Will Ferrell, her recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and what she describes as a genuine fascination with rats. The conversation also circles back to her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE years, with Shannon demonstrating the Mary Katherine Gallagher pose she made famous during her time on the sketch comedy series, telling Meyers she has no intention of ever tiring of it.

Shannon was a cast member on SNL from 1995 to 2001, where she originated the character of Mary Katherine Gallagher, a socially awkward Catholic schoolgirl whose signature move became one of the more recognizable physical bits in the show's modern era. The character later anchored the 1999 film SUPERSTAR.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS airs weeknights at 12:35 ET on NBC and streams on Peacock. The show tapes at NBC Studios in New York City, where Shannon's appearance was recorded as part of the program's regular guest lineup.

The show has recently featured a range of guests touching on film, television, and stage, including Sarah Silverman discussing her Broadway debut and her early theater experiences, as well as Jake Johnson recounting a New York City subway busking story that drew laughs from the studio audience.

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