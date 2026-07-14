Matt Damon Calls THE ODYSSEY the Hardest Film He's Ever Done in TODAY Interview

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TODAY posted a new interview with Matt Damon, who sat down with host Craig Melvin to discuss his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film THE ODYSSEY. Damon described the project as the hardest film he has ever made, calling it that distinction "by far."

In the conversation, Damon details several of the physical and logistical demands the production placed on him, including learning how to use a bow and arrow. He also discusses THE ODYSSEY's distinction as the first film to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone that added to the complexity of the shoot. Among the personal sacrifices he made for the role, Damon says he had to break a standing family rule in order to commit to the project, though he does not elaborate on the specifics of that rule in the clip.

Damon also responds on camera to praise directed at him by his co-star Charlize Theron, who is among the film's ensemble. The interview touches on what it was like to work with Nolan on a production of this scale.

Damon has been making the rounds discussing THE ODYSSEY in recent weeks. BroadwayWorld previously covered his appearance on TODAY's Sunday Sitdown, where he spoke with Willie Geist about GOOD WILL HUNTING, his production company, and his charity Water.org. Co-star Tom Holland also recently discussed filming fight scenes with Damon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

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