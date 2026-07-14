Bryan Cranston Reveals the Crew Member Behind an Iconic SEINFELD Joke

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A new clip from THE Drew Barrymore SHOW features Bryan Cranston sitting down with host Drew Barrymore to discuss the origin of one of SEINFELD's most recognized jokes, crediting not a writer or performer but a production crew member with the idea.

Cranston appeared on the classic NBC sitcom SEINFELD during its original run, and the short-form clip captures him tracing the genesis of a specific gag to someone working behind the scenes on the production, offering a glimpse into how comedy can emerge from unexpected corners of a set.

The conversation adds a layer of television history context to Cranston's current profile, which spans both stage and screen. He has been discussing a potential Broadway transfer of ALL MY SONS, the West End production in which he stars alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste, with a return to New York as early as next spring under consideration.

Cranston's stage work has drawn significant attention recently. The NT Live filming of ALL MY SONS is also set for a cinema release, bringing the West End production to wider audiences through National Theatre Live's 2026 slate.

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