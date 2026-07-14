Jimmy Tatro Talks New Comedy Series THE HAWK on Good Morning America

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Jimmy Tatro sat down with Good Morning America to talk about his role in THE HAWK, a new comedy series built around a former PGA Tour champion attempting to reclaim a place in golf history. The conversation gave Tatro a chance to break down the premise and his character's place in the story.

THE HAWK centers on a former professional golfer who, despite being past his prime, sets out to make one final run at a major achievement on the tour. The series is framed as a comedy, using the competitive world of professional golf as its backdrop.

Tatro is no stranger to ensemble comedy work on television. He was previously a series regular on HOME ECONOMICS, the ABC comedy that ran for three seasons before being canceled in 2023, alongside Topher Grace and Caitlin McGee. He also appeared in the 2023 film THEATER CAMP, playing tech-bro Troy opposite Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

Fortune Feimster is also part of THE HAWK cast. She recently discussed the series on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, offering additional detail about the show alongside guest host Ike Barinholtz.

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