Hannah Waddingham Roots for England in the World Cup on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Hannah Waddingham stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to talk about her pride in England's national team ahead of the World Cup, sharing her enthusiasm for the squad in a clip posted to the show's YouTube channel. The daytime talk program captured Waddingham in a candid conversation about her hopes for England's performance in the tournament.

Waddingham has been a vocal supporter of English sports and culture throughout her public appearances. Her World Cup commentary fits a pattern of outspoken national pride she has brought to interviews across her recent press run.

The appearance comes during a busy stretch for Waddingham, who has been making the rounds to promote several high-profile projects. She stars in and executive produces the Prime Video action-comedy series RIDE OR DIE alongside Octavia Spencer, which debuted all eight episodes on July 15.

Waddingham is also set to return to Apple TV+ for the fourth and final season of TED LASSO, which is scheduled to arrive on the streamer on August 5, 2026, reuniting her with the cast of the long-running comedy series.

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