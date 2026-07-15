Molly Shannon Shares She Never Gets Tired of Her SUPERSTAR Pose on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Shannon demonstrated the pose for Seth Meyers during her NBC Studios appearance.
A clip from LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS at NBC Studios features Molly Shannon telling host Seth Meyers that she never gets tired of performing her signature "Superstar" pose, the physical comedy bit she made famous during her years on Saturday Night Live. Shannon demonstrated the pose during the conversation, drawing a response from the studio audience.
The "Superstar" pose is associated with Shannon's recurring SNL character Mary Katherine Gallagher, a socially awkward Catholic schoolgirl whose signature move became one of the more recognizable physical bits in the sketch show's history. Shannon's willingness to reprise it decades later speaks to the enduring affection audiences have for the character.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS airs weeknights on NBC from its studios in New York City. The show has featured a range of guests in recent weeks, including actor Jake Johnson, who recounted a story about busking on the New York City subway, and Alan Ritchson, who discussed his film MOTOR CITY and Season 4 of Reacher.