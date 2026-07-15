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A new clip from THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON at NBC Studios captures host Jimmy Fallon and guest Matt Damon participating in a comedic segment called Freezer Secrets, in which the two take turns sharing personal confessions while standing inside a freezer.

Freezer Secrets is one of several recurring game and bit segments that THE TONIGHT SHOW has used to pair Fallon with celebrity guests in structured, comedic formats. The segment trades on the premise that the cold, confined setting of a freezer loosens inhibitions and prompts candid or absurd admissions from its participants.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs on NBC from its studios in New York. The show has a long history of pairing high-profile guests with original game segments, a format that has drawn a wide range of film and stage talent to 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Matt Damon and Jimmy Fallon Share Freezer Secrets on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

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