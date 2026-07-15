Molly Shannon Reflects on Favorite Failed SNL Sketch with Will Ferrell on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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Molly Shannon stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to share memories from her time on Saturday Night Live, focusing on a particular sketch alongside Will Ferrell that she counts among her favorites despite its failure to connect with audiences. Shannon discussed what made the sketch memorable to her personally, even as it fell flat during its original airing.

Shannon is a former SNL cast member known for recurring characters she developed during her tenure on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. Her conversation with host Seth Meyers touched on the creative risks that go into live sketch comedy and the gap that can exist between a performer's investment in a piece and how it lands in the moment.

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