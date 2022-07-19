Mo'Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

Netflix TODAY announced that Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo'Nique will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year in Atlanta.

Mo'Nique said in a new video: "Hey y'all it's your girl Mo'Nique and I'm excited to say that I'll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won't want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y'all to life!"

Additional details about Mo'Nique's stand-up special will be shared later this year.

As previously announced, Mo'Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.

