Mo'Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

Mo'Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

The special will be filmed this year in Atlanta. 

Jul. 19, 2022  

Netflix TODAY announced that Grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo'Nique will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year in Atlanta.

Mo'Nique said in a new video: "Hey y'all it's your girl Mo'Nique and I'm excited to say that I'll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won't want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y'all to life!"

Additional details about Mo'Nique's stand-up special will be shared later this year.

As previously announced, Mo'Nique is also set to star in the Netflix film The Deliverance from Lee Daniels.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo'Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH

- Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022


